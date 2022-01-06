UrduPoint.com

Two Soldiers Embrace Martyrdom In Tank: ISPR

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 06, 2022 | 11:23 AM

Two soldiers embrace martyrdom in Tank: ISPR

The military’s media wing says Sepoy Shuaib Hassan from Dera Ghazi Khan and Sepoy Faridullah from Karak have embraced shahadat while fighting gallantly against terrorists during a gun battle in Tank.

RAWALPINDI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News- Jan 6th, 2022) Two soldiers Sepoy Shuaib Hassan from Dera Ghazi Khan and Sepoy Faridullah from Karak have embraced shahadat while fighting gallantly against terrorists during a gun battle in Tank.

According to the ISPR, security forces conducted Intelligence Based Operation simultaneously in Tank, Dera Ismail Khan and village Kot Kili in South Waziristan District.

During intense exchange of fire, two terrorists were killed while three were arrested. Huge cache of ammunition was also seized from them.

More Stories From Pakistan

