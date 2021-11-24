UrduPoint.com

Two Soldiers Embrace Martyrdom In Terrorists’ Attack In Tump: ISPR

Two soldiers embrace martyrdom in terrorists’ attack in Tump: ISPR

The military’s media wing says that the security forces responded with all available weapons in which terrorists suffered heavy losses.

RAWALPINDI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Nov 24th, 2021) Pakistan Army’s two soldiers embraced martyrdom after a group of externally sponsored terrorists opened fire onto a check post in general area Tump, Balochistan, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said on Wednesday.

The martyred soliders include Sepoy Naseeb Ullah, a resident of Kharan and Sepoy Insha Allah, a resident of Lakki Marwat. The soldiers fought valiantly and sacrificed themselves for the motherland.

In a statement, the military’s media wing said that the security forces responded with all available weapons in which terrorists suffered heavy losses.

“It is reminded that Pakistan’s security forces remain determined to defeat acts of cowardly terrorists, aimed at disrupting peace, stability and progress of Balochistan,” said the ISPR Spokesperson.

On Monday, a Pakistan solider had embraced martyrdom after a patrolling party of the security forces came under attack in Panjgur along the Pakistan and Iran border. Sepoy Jalil Khan, a resident of DI Khan, embraced martyrdom while fighting valiantly.

The terrorists, according to the ISPR, in a cowardly attack had targeted a patrolling party of security forces in the Panjgur area along the Pakistan-Iran border.

