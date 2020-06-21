Two soldiers embrace martyrdom, one terrorist killed during encounter: ISPR

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jun, 2020 ) :Two soldiers embraced martyrdom and a terrorist was killed on Sunday during an encounter with terrorists as the extremists opened fire at Security Forces' patrolling party in boundary area of North and South Waziristan.

According to Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR), the terrorists fired at Security Forces' Patrolling party some 5 kilometer South East of Ghariom near North Wazaristan and South Wazaristan boundry.

In an exchange of fire, Captain Sabih and Sepoy Naveed embraced shahadat (martyrdom); while 2 soldiers got injured.

Later on, during sanitization a terrorists' compound was cleared.