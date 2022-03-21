UrduPoint.com

Two Soldiers Embrace Martyrdom Slaying Four Terrorists In Bajaur Attack

Muhammad Irfan Published March 21, 2022 | 11:34 PM

Two soldiers embrace martyrdom slaying four terrorists in Bajaur attack

As many as two soldiers of Pakistan Army on Monday embraced martyrdom while thwarting terrorists' attack on security forces in Bloro area of Bajaur District and killed four terrorists in prompt response

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Mar, 2022 ) :As many as two soldiers of Pakistan Army on Monday embraced martyrdom while thwarting terrorists' attack on security forces in Bloro area of Bajaur District and killed four terrorists in prompt response.

The Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR), in a news release, said, "On 21st March, terrorists fired on security forces in Bloro, Bajaur District. Own troops initiated a prompt response and effectively engaged the terrorists' location. Resultantly, four terrorists got killed".

The martyred soldiers who after having fought gallantly, embraced Shahadat (martyrdom) during intense exchange of fire were identified as Naib Subedar lshtiaq (age 44 years, resident of Nowshera) and Sepoy Kamran (age 21 years, resident of Orakzai).

Due to the terrorists' fire three innocent civilians (Asmat, Ilham and Bahadur) also embraced Shahadat.

It added that a cache of weapons and ammunition was also recovered from the killed terrorists.

The killed terrorists remained actively involved in terrorist activities against the security forces.

"Pakistan Army is determined to eliminate the menace of terrorism and such sacrifices of our brave soldiers and innocent citizens further strengthen our resolve", it said.

Related Topics

Pakistan Attack Terrorist Fire Army Exchange ISPR Nowshera March From

Recent Stories

Oil Shocks May Weigh on US Economic Output Far Les ..

Oil Shocks May Weigh on US Economic Output Far Less Than in 1970s - Federal Rese ..

3 minutes ago
 PTI leadership to produce evidence of horse-tradin ..

PTI leadership to produce evidence of horse-trading before public soon: Asad Uma ..

3 minutes ago
 Google, Apple Services Experience Spike in User-Re ..

Google, Apple Services Experience Spike in User-Reported Problems - Downdetector

3 minutes ago
 WHO sounds alarm on TB fight funding

WHO sounds alarm on TB fight funding

6 minutes ago
 Negative Impact of US-Russia Tensions Within UN 'C ..

Negative Impact of US-Russia Tensions Within UN 'Clear to All' - Dujarric

6 minutes ago
 AJK PM pays visit to PTI's central office in Islam ..

AJK PM pays visit to PTI's central office in Islamabad

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>