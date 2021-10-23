Two soldiers embrace martyrdom, terrorist killed in Miran Shah IBO

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Oct, 2021 ) :The security forces on Friday conducted an intelligence based operation (IBO) in Miran Shah, North wazirstan on reported presence of terrorists and killed a terrorist identified as Ahmed Ullah during intense exchange of fire.

The security forces also recovered weapon and ammunition from the killed terrorist, said an ISPR news release.

During fire exchange, two soldiers also embraced martyrdom who were identified as Naik Khalil resident of Kohat, age - 34 years and Sepoy Shakir Ullah, resident of Lakki Marwat, age - 21 years.