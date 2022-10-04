Two soldiers embrace martyrdom, three terrorists killed in Hassan Khel attack: ISPR

Two soldiers of Pakistan Army on Tuesday embraced martyrdom and three terrorists were killed while actively responding to a terrorists' attack on a military convoy in general area of Hassan Khel

RAWALPINDI, Oct 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Oct, 2022 ) :Two soldiers of Pakistan Army on Tuesday embraced martyrdom and three terrorists were killed while actively responding to a terrorists' attack on a military convoy in general area of Hassan Khel.

The terrorists had fired on a military convoy in general area Hassan Khel where the Army troops initiated a prompt response and effectively engaged the terrorists, an Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) news release said.

The Forces also recovered weapons and ammunition from the killed terrorists who had remained actively involved in hostile activities against the security forces.

However, sanitization of the area was being carried out to eliminate any other terrorists found in the area.