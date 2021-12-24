Two soldiers embrace martyrdom thwarting terrorists' attack in Kech

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Dec, 2021 ) :As many as two soldiers of Pakistan Army on Friday embraced martyrdom while thwarting a terrorists' attack on the check post of security forces in District Kech, Balochistan.

The terrorists targeted a security forces check post in District Kech, Balochistan, said an Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) news release.

The martyred soldiers were identified as Lance Naik Manzar Abbas, resident of District Khushab and Sepoy Abdul Fateh, resident of Khuzdar who embraced martyrdom during the exchange of fire.

A follow up Operation was in progress in the area to search the fleeing terrorists, it added.

"Security Forces are determined to defeat such acts of inimical elements, aimed at disrupting peace, stability and progress of Balochistan," the ISPR said.