Two Soldiers Embrace Martyrdom, Two Terrorists Killed In Tank IBO: ISPR

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 06, 2022 | 12:12 AM

As many as two soldiers of Pakistan Army on Wednesday embraced martyrdom while bravely killing two terrorists in separate intelligence based operations (IBOs) in Tank, Dera Ismail Khan and village Kot Kili in South Waziristan district

The security forces conducted Intelligence Based Operation simultaneously in Tank, Dera Ismail Khan and village Kot Kili in South Waziristan District on reported presence of terrorists, said an Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) media release.

The martyred soldiers were identified as Sepoy Faridullah (resident of Karak, age - 31 years) and Sepoy Shuaib Hassan (resident of Dera Ismail Khan, age - 29 years) who fought bravely inflicting casualties upon terrorists and embraced shahadat (martyrdom) during intense fire fight.

It added that two terrorists got killed, three terrorists were apprehended and one terrorist surrendered to the security forces, during intense exchange of fire.

The security forces recovered weapons and huge cache of ammunition including improvised explosive devices and rockets from the terrorists.

