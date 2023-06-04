Two soldiers embrace martyrdom, two terrorists killed in Bannu fire exchange: ISPR

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jun, 2023 ) :Two soldiers of the Pakistan Army on Saturday embraced martyrdom while two terrorists were killed during a fire exchange that took place between the army troops and terrorists in the general area of Jani Khel, Bannu District.

According to the Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR), the Army troops effectively engaged the terrorists' location resultantly two terrorists were sent to hell.

The martyred soldiers were identified as Naib Subedar Ghulam Murataza (age 40 years, resident of District Bahawalpur) and Havildar Muhammad Anwar (age 41 years resident of District Sialkot) who had fought gallantly, embraced Shahadat during the intense exchange of fire.

The sanitization of the area was being carried out to eliminate any other terrorists found in the area.

"Armed forces of Pakistan are determined to eliminate the menace of terrorism and such sacrifices of our brave soldiers further strengthen our resolve," the ISPR said.