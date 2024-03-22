Open Menu

Two Soldiers Embraced Martyrdom After Vehicle Borne Suicider Explodes Near Forces' Convoy

Muhammad Irfan Published March 22, 2024 | 03:10 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Mar, 2024) Two soldiers of Pakistan Army embraced martyrdom on Friday after a vehicle borne suicide bomber exploded himself on a security forces’ convoy in Dera Ismail Khan District.

According to the Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) news release, the two brave sons of soil were identified as Naib Subedar Yasir Shakeel (Age: 38 years, resident of District Kohat) and Sepoy Tahir Naveed (Age: 34 years, resident of District Kohat) who embraced martyrdom.

"Security forces of Pakistan remain determined to eliminate the menace of terrorism and such sacrifices of our brave soldiers further strengthen our resolve. Moreover, the perpetrators of this cowardly attack will be brought to Justice," the ISPR said.

