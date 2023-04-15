UrduPoint.com

Two Soldiers Embraced Martyrdom, Eight Terrorists Killed In South Waziristan IBO: ISPR

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 15, 2023 | 11:13 PM

Two soldiers embraced martyrdom, eight terrorists killed in South Waziristan IBO: ISPR

As many as two soldiers of the Pakistan Army embraced martyrdom while eight terrorists were killed amid an intense exchange of fire during an intelligence-based operation (IBO) conducted in the general area Zarmilan of South Waziristan on Saturday

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Apr, 2023 ) :As many as two soldiers of the Pakistan Army embraced martyrdom while eight terrorists were killed amid an intense exchange of fire during an intelligence-based operation (IBO) conducted in the general area Zarmilan of South Waziristan on Saturday.

According to the Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) news release, during the conduct of the operation, intense fire exchange took place between own troops and terrorists.

The Army troops effectively engaged the terrorist's location and resultantly, eight terrorists were sent to hell.

Weapons and ammunition were also recovered from the killed terrorists who remained actively involved in terrorist activities against security forces and the killing of innocent citizens.

The martyred soldiers were identified as Lance Naik Shoaib Ali (age 25 years, resident of Parachinar, District Kurram) and Sepoy Rafi Ullah (age 22 years, resident of District Lakki Marwat) having fought gallantly, embraced shahadat during an intense exchange of fire.

Sanitization of the area was being carried out to eliminate any other terrorists found in the area.

"Security forces remain determined to eliminate the menace of terrorism and such sacrifices of ourbrave soldiers further strengthen our resolve," the ISPR said.

Related Topics

Pakistan Terrorist South Waziristan Fire Army Exchange ISPR Parachinar Lakki Marwat From

Recent Stories

SpaceX's Dragon Cargo Spacecraft Departs From ISS ..

SpaceX's Dragon Cargo Spacecraft Departs From ISS to Return to Earth - NASA

4 minutes ago
 Football: French Ligue 1 results

Football: French Ligue 1 results

5 minutes ago
 Governor Balochistan Malik Abdul Wali Khan Kakar c ..

Governor Balochistan Malik Abdul Wali Khan Kakar condoles federal religion minis ..

5 minutes ago
 Qirat, Naat competition held at Punjab University ..

Qirat, Naat competition held at Punjab University (PU)

5 minutes ago
 PPP committed to find solutions through dialogue:A ..

PPP committed to find solutions through dialogue:Advisor to the Prime Minister o ..

11 minutes ago
 Six Civilians Killed in Sudan's Armed Clashes in O ..

Six Civilians Killed in Sudan's Armed Clashes in Omdurman - Hospital

11 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.