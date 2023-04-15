Two soldiers embraced martyrdom, eight terrorists killed in South Waziristan IBO: ISPR

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Apr, 2023 ) :As many as two soldiers of the Pakistan Army embraced martyrdom while eight terrorists were killed amid an intense exchange of fire during an intelligence-based operation (IBO) conducted in the general area Zarmilan of South Waziristan on Saturday.

According to the Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) news release, during the conduct of the operation, intense fire exchange took place between own troops and terrorists.

The Army troops effectively engaged the terrorist's location and resultantly, eight terrorists were sent to hell.

Weapons and ammunition were also recovered from the killed terrorists who remained actively involved in terrorist activities against security forces and the killing of innocent citizens.

The martyred soldiers were identified as Lance Naik Shoaib Ali (age 25 years, resident of Parachinar, District Kurram) and Sepoy Rafi Ullah (age 22 years, resident of District Lakki Marwat) having fought gallantly, embraced shahadat during an intense exchange of fire.

Sanitization of the area was being carried out to eliminate any other terrorists found in the area.

"Security forces remain determined to eliminate the menace of terrorism and such sacrifices of ourbrave soldiers further strengthen our resolve," the ISPR said.