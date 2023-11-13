Open Menu

Two Soldiers Embraced Martyrdom, Terrorist Killed Amid Fire Exchange In NW

Sumaira FH Published November 13, 2023 | 11:31 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Nov, 2023) Two soldiers of the Pakistan Army embraced martyrdom while gallantly combating terrorists during a fire exchange incident that took place between the Army troops and terrorists in the Mir Ali area of North Waziristan District on Monday.

According to the Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) news release, on the night of November 12 and 13, a fire exchange took place between the Army troops and terrorists in the general area of Mir Ali, North Waziristan District.

The troops effectively engaged the terrorists' location resultantly one terrorist was sent to hell, it said.

The martyred soldier was identified as Sepoy Abdullah (age: 25 yrs, resident of Mardan) and Sepoy Muhammad Sohail (age. 19 yrs, resident of Tharparkar), having fought gallantly, embraced, Shahadat, during an intense fire exchange.

It added that sanitization of the surrounding areas was being carried out to neutralize any terrorists found in the area.

"Security forces of Pakistan are determined to eliminate the menace of terrorism and such sacrifices of our brave soldiers further strengthen our resolve," the ISPR said.

