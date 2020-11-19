UrduPoint.com
Two Soldiers Martyred In Clearance Operation Against Terrorists In South Waziristan: DG ISPR

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 3 minutes ago Thu 19th November 2020 | 11:47 AM

Two soldiers martyred in clearance operation against terrorists in South Waziristan: DG ISPR

Pakistan Army started operation against terrorists' attack Pash area of Ziarat in South Waziristan when two of its personnel were martyred and another injured.

RAWALPINDI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Nov 19th, 2020) At least two soldiers of Pakistan Army were martyred and another injured during an operation for clearance in Pash Ziarat area of South Waziristan on Thursday.

Pakistan Army started operation against terrorists after they targeted security forces posts in the area.

“A 32-year old Matlboob Alam and Salman Shaukat were martyred while fighting against terrorists,” said DG ISPR.

He said terrorists targeted security forces’ posts yesterday night in Pash area of South Waziristan.

“Pakistan Army gave befitting response to terrorists,” he further said.

The DG ISPR said that operation was still continued for clearance of the area.

