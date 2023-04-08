Close
Two Soldiers Martyred In IED Blast In Khyber

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 08, 2023 | 10:31 PM

Two soldiers martyred in IED blast in Khyber

Two soldiers of Pakistan Army on Saturday embraced martyrdom in an improvised explosive device(IED) blast in Bara tehsil of the Khyber tribal district, according to Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Apr, 2023 ) :Two soldiers of Pakistan Army on Saturday embraced martyrdom in an improvised explosive device(IED) blast in Bara tehsil of the Khyber tribal district, according to Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).

The statement said that Naib Subedar Hazrat Gul, a 37-year-old resident of Lower Dir, and Sepoy Nazir Ullah Mehsud, a 34-year-old resident of South Waziristan embraced martyrdom in the explosion.

Soon after the incident, the security forces and police reached the place and launched a search but no arrest was made yet.

"Sanitisation of the area is being carried out to eliminate any terrorists in the area," the ISPR added.

"Pakistan's security forces are determined to eliminate the menace of terrorism and such sacrifices of our soldiers further strengthen our resolve," it added.

More Stories From Pakistan

