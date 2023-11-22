Open Menu

Two Soldiers Martyred In IED Blast In North Waziristan: ISPR

Umer Jamshaid Published November 22, 2023 | 08:54 PM

Two soldiers of the Pakistan Army embraced martyrdom on Wednesday after an improvised explosive device (IED) exploded on a convoy of security forces in the general area Razmak, North Waziristan district

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Nov, 2023) Two soldiers of the Pakistan Army embraced martyrdom on Wednesday after an improvised explosive device (IED) exploded on a convoy of security forces in the general area Razmak, North Waziristan district.

According to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the martyred soldiers were identified as Lance Naik Ehsan Badshah (age: 33 years, resident of: District Karak) and Lance Naik Sajid Hussain (age: 30 years, resident of: District Kurram), embraced Shahadat.

"Sanitization operation is being carried out to eliminate any terrorists present in the area as the security forces of Pakistan are determined to eliminate the menace of terrorism and such sacrifices of our brave soldiers further strengthen our resolve," the ISPR said.

