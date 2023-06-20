Two soldiers martyred in IED explosion in North Waziristan: ISPR

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jun, 2023 ) :Two soldiers were martyred in IED explosion at Spinwam at North Waziristan on Tuesday.

According to ISPR, an improvised explosive device (IED) exploded in the general area of Spinwam, North Waziristan District on Tuesday.

Resultantly, Sepoy Gul Rauf (age 29 years, resident of District Lakki Marwat) and Sepoy Abid Ullah (age 23 years, resident of District Karak) embraced martyrdom (shahadat).

Sanitization of the area is being carried out to eliminate any terrorists found in the area.

The armed Forces of Pakistan are determined to eliminate the menace of terrorism and such sacrifices of our brave soldiers further strengthen our resolve.