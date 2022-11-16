UrduPoint.com

Two Soldiers Martyred, Terrorist Killed In Bajaur Fire Exchange: ISPR

Umer Jamshaid Published November 16, 2022 | 07:18 PM

Two soldiers martyred, terrorist killed in Bajaur fire exchange: ISPR

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Nov, 2022 ) :Two soldiers of Pakistan Army on Wednesday embraced martyrdom during intense fire exchange that took place on the night of November 15-16 between the security forces and terrorists in general area Hilal Khel, Bajaur District.

According to the Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) news release, a terrorist was also killed during intense exchange of fire whereas weapon and ammunition was also recovered from the killed terrorist. The killed terrorist remained actively involved in terrorist activities against security forces.

The martyred soldiers were identified as Naik Taj Muhammad (age 33 years, resident of Kohat) and Lance Naik Imtiaz Khan (age 30 years, resident of Malakand) who embraced shahadat (martyrdom) having fought gallantly during heavy gunfight.

The sanitization of the area was being carried out to eliminate any terrorists found in the area.

