Two Sons, Nephew Of Former Nazim Shot Dead In Pabbi

Sumaira FH Published October 30, 2024 | 03:40 PM

Two sons, nephew of former Nazim shot dead in Pabbi

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Oct, 2024) At least three people including two sons of former Nazim, Wazir Garhi and his nephew were killed when their car was fired at in Pabbi tehsil here on Wednesday.

Pabbi police said the incident took place in Dag Behsud area of Pabbi where armed men fired multiple shots on a car, killing three people.

The dead included two sons of Malik Jamal Shah, the former Nazim of Wazir Garhi and his nephew, Bodies of the deceased were shifted to Mian Arshad Hussain Shaheed Hospital for medico legal procedure.

Police said former Nazim Malik Jamal Shah had a family feud with Gul Haji and the incident was likely to be the result of the enmity.

Area DSP, Jawad Khan along with a police team reached the site and collected evidence for investigation. A search operation was also launched to arrest the killers.

APP/vak

