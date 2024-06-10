Open Menu

Two Special Children Get Reward

Umer Jamshaid Published June 10, 2024 | 05:20 PM

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jun, 2024) Provincial Minister for Communications Malik Sohaib Ahmed Bharath on Monday

visited the homes of two special children at a nearby village '49-Tail' and presented

cheques each Rs 100,000 for preparing a portrait of Punjab Chief Minister Maryam

Nawaz Sharif.

Abdur Rehman and Ramsha Sajjad, studying at the Govt Special Education Center,

Sargodha, had made a portrait with their own hands to express their love for Punjab

Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif and presented it to Maryam Nawaz Sharif as

a gift in a ceremony at the CM office, the other day.

On behalf of Chief Minister Punjab, the provincial minister presented the cheques

to the children in the presence of their parents, says a handout.

He said: "In terms of abilities, our special children are not less than anyone."

He said the Punjab government was paying special attention towards the education

and training of special children, and assured that such children would never be left

alone in the field of development.

He also paid tribute to the teachers and parents who educate and train special children.

Deputy Commissioner Capt (retd) Aurangzeb Haider Khan and DO Special Education

Faryad Hussain Dogar were also present on the occasion.

