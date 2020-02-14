UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Two Special Persons Crushed To Death In Karachi

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Fri 14th February 2020 | 08:56 PM

Two special persons crushed to death in Karachi

Two special persons crushed to death by a heavy cargo vehicle here at National Highway link road in the limits of Steel Town police station on Friday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Feb, 2020 ) :Two special persons crushed to death by a heavy cargo vehicle here at National Highway link road in the limits of Steel Town police station on Friday.

SHO, PS- Steel Town, Shakir Ali informed the media persons that the deceased identified as Amir (30) and Tahir (25) were crushed to death by a heavy vehicle when they were on their way to workplace on a tricycle.

The driver managed to escape while the area police has impounded the vehicle. Further investigation is underway.

Related Topics

Police Police Station Driver Road Vehicle Media

Recent Stories

Turkish Court Clears German-Based Novelist of Terr ..

1 minute ago

Ethiopia delays elections by two weeks to August 2 ..

1 minute ago

Wood theft not to be tolerated: Punjab Minister fo ..

13 minutes ago

Trump Claims Has 'Legal Right' to Intervene in Cri ..

13 minutes ago

Ziyech's strength of character impresses Chelsea b ..

13 minutes ago

US bans visits by Sri Lanka army chief over war cr ..

13 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.