Two special persons crushed to death in Karachi

Two special persons crushed to death by a heavy cargo vehicle here at National Highway link road in the limits of Steel Town police station on Friday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Feb, 2020 ) :Two special persons crushed to death by a heavy cargo vehicle here at National Highway link road in the limits of Steel Town police station on Friday.

SHO, PS- Steel Town, Shakir Ali informed the media persons that the deceased identified as Amir (30) and Tahir (25) were crushed to death by a heavy vehicle when they were on their way to workplace on a tricycle.

The driver managed to escape while the area police has impounded the vehicle. Further investigation is underway.