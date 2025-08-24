Two SSU Policemen Martyred In Road Accident In Balakot
Muhammad Irfan Published August 24, 2025 | 05:50 PM
BALAKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Aug, 2025) Two policemen of the Special Security Unit (SSU), deployed for the security of a Chinese project in Balakot region, were martyred in a tragic road accident on their way to duty on Sunday. The martyrs were identified as Constable Taus and Constable Fazal Akram.
On the directives of District Police Officer (DPO) Shafiullah Gandapur, the funeral prayers were held at Police Lines Mansehra with full official honor. Senior officers of Mansehra Police and SSU, along with a large number of police personnel, attended the funeral.
The DPO said the sacrifices of the police would not go in vain and assured full support to the families of the martyrs.
A local residents of Jareed identified as Siddique son of Abdul Rehman, also lost his life in the accident, while Constable Ibrahim, Constable Shahid Khan and around 15 to 16 other people sustained injuries. The injured were shifted to hospital where they are receiving medical treatment.
