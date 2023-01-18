UrduPoint.com

Two Staffers Asphyxiated In Poultry Farm

January 18, 2023

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jan, 2023 ) :Two staffers of a poultry farm asphyxiated while sleeping in a room near Head Muhammad Wala area of Kot Addu on Wednesday.

Rescue 1122 sources said that the deceased had ignited wood in the room to keep themselves warm because of nip at night.

After going to sleep the burning woods turned into coals which consumed the oxygen resulting in depriving them of air to breathe, they stated.

The rescuers were informed at Muzaffargarh Control Room and they conducted a conference call for dispatching ambulances from Multan as well, the sources said and added that when they reached, they found both of them dead in the room.

The deceased were identified as Ibrahim (16) and Ghulam Abbas ( 26), they said, adding that the bodies were dispatched to DHQ Muzaffargarh for autopsy after complete legal formalities by police.

