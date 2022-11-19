Two stolen cars recovered

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Nov, 2022 ) :The Baldia police here on Saturday recovered two stolen cars in a raid in the jurisdiction of Baldia police station.

The police spokesman informed that DSP Baldia Wahid Ali Shah and SHO Ziad Ali Noonari led the raid in which two suspects managed to escape leaving behind the stolen vehicles.

According to the spokesman, a Toyota Corolla car was stolen from the limits of Taimuria police station in Karachi from its owner Rizwan and the other Toyota Corolla car was stolen from Muhammad Rafique from Malir, Karachi.

The spokesman told that the owners of both vehicles had been informed about the recovery.