Two stolen motorcycles recovered

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Sep, 2020 ) :Police have held three member gang of vehicle lifters and recovered two stolen motorcycles from their possession here on Sunday.

According to details, Rawalpindi police is continuing operations against criminal elements, during course of action Waris Khan police arrested three member gang identified as Shahid Khan, Fayyaz Khan and Mohammad Fahad Khan.

City Police Officer (CPO) appreciated the performance of the officials adding that there is a dire need to take stringent action against such anti social elements.