Two stolen motorcycles recovered, lifter held

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jan, 2022 ) :Police have arrested man and recovered two stolen motorcycles from his possession here on Sunday, informed police spokesman.

During the course of action, Wah Cantt police arrested Faheen Akhtar and recovered two stolen motorcycles from his custody.

Police have registered a case and started investigation.

SP Potohar commended the police team adding that the facilitators of the accused should also be arrested and operations against motorcycle and vehicle theft should be continued.