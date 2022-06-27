UrduPoint.com

Two Stolen Rickshaws Recovered During Crackdown

Umer Jamshaid Published June 27, 2022 | 05:10 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jun, 2022 ) :Police have arrested two member active gang involved rickshaw and vehicle theft during crackdown, informed police spokesman.

Police have recovered 2 stolen rickshaws from their possession. Those arrested were identified as Kamran and Qamar.

Police have registered separate cases against both of them and further investigation was in progress.

SP Rawal appreciated Bani police team adding that other facilitators of the accused will also be arrested. The arrested accused will be challaned with solid evidence, he added. He said accused of depriving citizens of their valuable assets cannot escape of law.

