Two stolen vehicle recovered, handed over to owners

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Sep, 2020 ) :Police have recovered two stolen vehicles lifted from different locations in the city and handed over the same to their owners. .

According to a police spokesman on Wednesday, a citizen namely Ansar Nadeem lodged a complaint with Pirwadhi police station that his vehicle has been stolen from the area in 2017.

Similarly, Airport police has registered a complaint lodged by the Raja Junaid that his vehicle has been lifted from the vicinity in 2019.

After hectic efforts and using scientific method police made successful in recovering the stolen vehicle. Police also handed keys of vehicles to their owners.

Meanwhile, City Police Officer (CPO) Muhammad Ahsan Younas, appreciated the performance of police teams adding that there is a dire need to take stringent action against such anti social elements and to thwart increasing crime of vehicle theft.