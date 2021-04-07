UrduPoint.com
Two Stolen Vehicles Recovered

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Wed 07th April 2021 | 10:13 PM

Rawalpindi Police on Wednesday arrested a car lifter and recovered two stolen vehicles from his possession

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Apr, 2021 ) :Rawalpindi Police on Wednesday arrested a car lifter and recovered two stolen vehicles from his possession.

According to well informed police spokesman, during course of action, Murree police arrested a man namely Wajahat Hussain during a raid and recovered two stolen vehicles from his custody.

Police registered a case against the accused.

City Police Officer (CPO) Muhammad Ahsan Younas appreciated the efforts of the police team. CPO directed officials to launch crackdown against auto theft gangs, it must be eliminated, he added.

