Two stolen vehicles recovered

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2022 ) :Police have arrested vehicle lifter and recovered 02 stolen vehicles from his possession during crackdown here Saturday, informed spokesman.

During course of action, Taxila police arrested Najeeb, the accused involved in theft incidents and recovered 02 stolen vehicles from his custody.

Police have registered a case against him and further investigation was in progress.

SP Potohar appreciated police team said that other facilitators of the accused will also be arrested. He said that the accused who deprive the citizens of their valuable assets cannot escape from the grip of the law.