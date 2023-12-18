Open Menu

Two Stolen Vehicles Recovered

Attock, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Dec, 2023) The Attock Police in two different incidents recovered two stolen vehicles through Police E-app and arrested three suspects on Monday.

According to a Police spokesman, Attock Saddar Police during checking of vehicles at Akhori check post seized a Suzuki van which was stolen from Police station Rawalpindi Saddar and arrested one suspect.

Jand Police seized an oil tanker which was stolen from Police station Shahzad town limits of Islamabad and arrested two suspects.

Separate cases were registered against the accused.

