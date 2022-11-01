Two stone crushers units sealed

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Nov, 2022 ) :The environment protection department sealed two stone crushers units for causing pollution and working without wet scrubbers here.

According to spokesperson on Tuesday,Assistant Director (EPD) Engineer Rehmatullah Khan along with the team raided and sealed Ghousia stone crusher in chak 126 SB near 19 morr and Towhedia stone crushing unit in chak 123 SB for violating smog SOPs.

Sillanwali police arrested two machine operators and launched investigation.