Two store owners convicted over selling spurious drugs

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th May, 2023 ) :Chairman Drugs Court has convicted owners of two medical stores on charge of selling spurious and prohibited drugs.

As per prosecution, drug inspectors caught owners of two medical stores including Saqlain and Dilbar red handed while selling spurious and prohibited drugs and submitted their challans in the competent court of law.

Deciding these cases, Chairman Drugs Court directed both accused to pay fine of Rs.50,000 each and submit their undertaking in the court that they would not indulge in this offence again.