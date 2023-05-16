UrduPoint.com

Two Store Owners Convicted Over Selling Spurious Drugs

Umer Jamshaid Published May 16, 2023 | 11:21 PM

Two store owners convicted over selling spurious drugs

Chairman Drugs Court has convicted owners of two medical stores on charge of selling spurious and prohibited drugs

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th May, 2023 ) :Chairman Drugs Court has convicted owners of two medical stores on charge of selling spurious and prohibited drugs.

As per prosecution, drug inspectors caught owners of two medical stores including Saqlain and Dilbar red handed while selling spurious and prohibited drugs and submitted their challans in the competent court of law.

Deciding these cases, Chairman Drugs Court directed both accused to pay fine of Rs.50,000 each and submit their undertaking in the court that they would not indulge in this offence again.

Related Topics

Drugs Fine Court

Recent Stories

Fifth International Festival of Jordanian Dates to ..

Fifth International Festival of Jordanian Dates to kick off November 13

22 minutes ago
 Podcasting is witnessing a marked surge in popular ..

Podcasting is witnessing a marked surge in popularity globally, speakers say at ..

22 minutes ago
 Eight in 10 Americans Think Default Would Worsen E ..

Eight in 10 Americans Think Default Would Worsen Economy - Poll

9 minutes ago
 China Could Beat US to Moon's South Pole, Claim Fu ..

China Could Beat US to Moon's South Pole, Claim Full Possession - NASA Administr ..

9 minutes ago
 Pentagon Says Nothing to Offer on Reports Russian ..

Pentagon Says Nothing to Offer on Reports Russian Missile Damaged Patriot System ..

6 minutes ago
 Podcast series featuring conversations with climat ..

Podcast series featuring conversations with climate leaders and changemakers lau ..

22 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.