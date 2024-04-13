Two Stores Challaned For Selling Illegal Drugs
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 13, 2024 | 05:30 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Apr, 2024) Deputy Drug Controller Fahim Zia on Saturday launched a massive crackdown against medical stores and pharmacies involved in the sale of illegal medicines.
He checked several medical stores at Rehman Pura, Kalera Estate and Jhawrian and recovered huge stocks of illegal medicines from two medical stores here.
He sent a challan of the stores to drug court. Fahim Zia said that the crackdown against illegal medicine sellers would continue on a daily basis.
