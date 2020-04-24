Two stores sealed for violating Corona SOPs, several fined for overcharging

(@FahadShabbir)

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Apr, 2020 ) :The Assistant Commissioners on Friday imposed fines against several shopkeepers and dairy owners for overcharging the prices of essential commodities and the milk in different areas of Hyderabad. On the directives of the Deputy Commissioner, Fuad Ghaffar Soomro, the Assistant Commissioners of Latifabad and Hyderabad Rural conducted raids in respective areas and imposed fines of thousands of rupees on violators involved in price hike and profiteering.

The Assistant Commissioner Faraz Ahmed Siddiqui visited Boulevard Mall, Max Bachat and several dairies of Latifabad taluka and imposed fine of Rs 30,000 for overcharging the prices other than fixed by the district administration.

The Max Bachat was fined Rs 10,000 for selling sub standard vegetables, fruits and essential items on prices other than fixed by the Administration.

The Assistant Commissioner also visited Nagori Milk Shop in Latifabad number 10, Ahmed Ali Dairy unit number 11, Farhan and Nagori dairies of unit numbers 8 where milk was being sold on the rate of Rs. 100 per litre and curd at Rs. 140 per kilogram for which all the four daires were fined for Rs. 5000 each.

The Farhan and Sayed General Stores were sealed for not following SOP to contain COVID-19.

Faraz Siddiqui said sacred month of Ramzan was being start therefore strict action against hoarders and profiteers would be expedited.

Meanwhile, the Assistant Commissioner Rural Surhan Aijaz Abro visited different markets and imposed fine of Rs 13000 against different shopkeepers for overcharging prices of essential items.

Surhan Abro warned that the crackdown would continue till the sale of essential items was not ensured in accordance with the price list.