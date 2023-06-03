Two stores sealed over law violations

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jun, 2023 ) :Deputy Drug Controller Sargodha Faheem Zia launched a crackdown in Jhawarian area against illegal medicine sellers on Saturday and sealed two stores over the law violations.

He said the health team caught one Hassan of Mauza Kalera, who is the owner of Azra Medical Store, for selling Indian, French, smuggled and stolen medicines from the government hospitals.

The team sealed the store and sent his case to the district quality board Sargodha.

A cosmetics store of one Abdul Hafeez, a resident of Kot Kamboh, was also sealed by the team for selling unauthorised steroid injections and medicines. The official said since his posting in the area, 72 cases had been registered against different medical stores and pharmacies for different violations.