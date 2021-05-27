Two street criminal gangs held, looted items recovered

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th May, 2021 ) :Islamabad Noon police team has arrested seven criminals of two gangs involved in several snatching and street crime incidents.

Police spokesman told Thursday that SSP (Operations) Islamabad police, Dr. Syed Mustafa Tanweer had categorically directed all the Zonal SPs to accelerate their efforts to arrest the accused involved in street crime and snatching incidents.

Following these directions, SP (Industrial-Area) Fida Hussain Satti constituted police teams under supervision of SDPO Sabzi Mandi, Muhammad Nawaz Bhatti also including SHO Noon police station Sub-Inspector Ishtaiq Hussain Shah, SI Manzoor Hussain, ASI Muhammad Arif and other police officials.

This team ensured high vigilance in the area and succeeded to nab 7 persons involved in various robbery incidents in the twin cities.

The accused have been identified as Anar Gul, Zahid Khan, Jan Agha and Abdul Sattar of gang No 1 and Muhammad Shahzad, Kamran, and Zohaib of gang No.

2. The Police team also recovered 11 mobile phones, cash, 6 motorbikes and 7 pistols along with ammunition from their possession.

Four accused have been sent to jail on judicial remand while investigation is underway from rest of the three accused, according to the officials.

The SSP (Operations) has said that during the preliminary investigation, the accused have confessed their involvement in more than 40 incidents of snatching and street crime in the twin cities.

"These gangs were also involved in several incidents of street crime in markets and sectors during Ramzan ul Mubarak and Eid days" he maintained.

The cases have been registered against them at Noon police station and further investigation is underway. IGP Islamabad Qazi Jamil Ur Rehman and DIG (Operations) Afzaal Ahmed Kausar have appreciated this performance and announced cash rewards and commendation certificates for the team.