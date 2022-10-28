Two street criminals arrested; 10 snatched motorcycles recovered

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Oct, 2022 ) :In an operation against criminal elements, Rawalpindi Police on Friday arrested two street criminals and recovered 10 snatched motorcycles, weapons and other items from their possession.

According to a police spokesman, Rawat police arrested two members of a street criminal gang namely Furqan and Yasir, wanted in various cases.

He informed that the police team constituted under the supervision of SHO Rawat Police Station on the directives of the Superintendent of Police conducted a raid and managed to net the accused and recovered 10 snatched motorcycles, weapons and other items from their possession.

As per the preliminary police record, the criminals were also involved in other crimes, he added.