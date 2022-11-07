Two street criminals arrested

Two alleged street criminals were arrested including one in injured condition after an encounter with police in Quaidabad area while their two other accomplices managed to escape

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Nov, 2022 ) :Two alleged street criminals were arrested including one in injured condition after an encounter with police in Quaidabad area while their two other accomplices managed to escape.

According to police official on Monday, two street criminals were held after an exchange of firing at Maula Madad graveyard, near Allah Wali Masjid, Quaidabad area including one in injured condition.

Arrested were identified as Wazeer Khan (injured) and Hamza while their two other accomplices managed to flee. Police recovered 2 pistols from the possession of arrested.

The injured accused was shifted to Jinnah hospital for treatment.

Further investigations were underway.