Two Street Criminals Arrested After Encounter

Faizan Hashmi Published May 15, 2023

The district Korangi Police on Monday arrested two alleged street criminals including one in injured condition after an encounter near Causeway Road

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th May, 2023 ) :The district Korangi Police on Monday arrested two alleged street criminals including one in injured condition after an encounter near Causeway Road.

According to SSP Korangi, two street criminals identified as Barkat Ali and Rafiq were arrested after an exchange of firing with a team of Korangi Industrial Area police station.

Accused Barkat Ali was arrested in injured condition. The police recovered two 30 bore pistols, a motorcycle, snatched cash and mobile phone from the possession of arrested.

Injured accused was shifted to hospital for medical treatment while further investigations were initiated.

