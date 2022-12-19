UrduPoint.com

Two Street Criminals Arrested, Arms, Ammo Recovered

Sumaira FH Published December 19, 2022 | 10:59 PM

Two street criminals arrested, arms, ammo recovered

Keamari Police on Monday arrested two street criminals and recovered arms and ammunition from their possession

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Dec, 2022 ) :Keamari Police on Monday arrested two street criminals and recovered arms and ammunition from their possession.

According to spokesman for Keamari Police, Saeedabad Police Station team arrested accused Amjad Khan and Danish alias Ganja involved in street crimes The police also recovered a 30 bore pistol along with rounds and 222 rifle with rounds from the possession of arrested.

Cases had been registered and arrested were handed over to investigation authorities.

