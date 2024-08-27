Two Street Criminals Arrested, Arms, Ammo Recovered
Muhammad Irfan Published August 27, 2024 | 03:00 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2024) In a joint intelligence-based operation, Pakistan Rangers Sindh and Police apprehended two alleged street criminals in Hussainabad, Federal B. Area.
A Rangers spokesperson stated on Tuesday that the suspects, identified as Muhammad Afzal and Anas, were caught with a 30-bore pistol, ammunition, a motorcycle, a mobile phone, and cash.
During initial interrogation, the suspects confessed to being involved in multiple robberies across North Nazimabad and Gulberg Town.
The arrested individuals, along with the recovered weapons and other items, have been handed over to the police for further legal action.
