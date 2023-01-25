UrduPoint.com

Two Street Criminals Arrested, Arms Recovered In Karachi

Sumaira FH Published January 25, 2023 | 07:38 PM

Two street criminals arrested, arms recovered in Karachi

Darakhshan Police Station on Wednesday arrested two alleged street criminals and recovered arms from their possession

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jan, 2023 ) :Darakhshan Police Station on Wednesday arrested two alleged street criminals and recovered arms from their possession.

According to an official, accused identified as Kashif Raza and Nadeem Abbas were arrested during routine patrolling.

The police also recovered two 30 bore pistols along with 6 rounds from their possession.

Cases had been registered against the arrested accused and further investigations were underway.

Related Topics

Police Police Station Criminals From

Recent Stories

Specialists praise capabilities and security of Du ..

Specialists praise capabilities and security of Dubai Health&#039;s NABIDH digit ..

24 minutes ago
 Actress Roohi Bano remembered on her 4th death ann ..

Actress Roohi Bano remembered on her 4th death anniversary

6 minutes ago
 Karachi LG Polls: CEC vows rectifying LG result mi ..

Karachi LG Polls: CEC vows rectifying LG result mistakes

6 minutes ago
 Kotli University gets new VC

Kotli University gets new VC

6 minutes ago
 PPP welcomes inclusion of constitution in national ..

PPP welcomes inclusion of constitution in national curriculum

6 minutes ago
 Moscow Court Rules to Close Down Human Rights Orga ..

Moscow Court Rules to Close Down Human Rights Organization Moscow Helsinki Group

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.