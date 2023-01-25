Two street criminals arrested, arms recovered in Karachi

Darakhshan Police Station on Wednesday arrested two alleged street criminals and recovered arms from their possession

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jan, 2023 ) :Darakhshan Police Station on Wednesday arrested two alleged street criminals and recovered arms from their possession.

According to an official, accused identified as Kashif Raza and Nadeem Abbas were arrested during routine patrolling.

The police also recovered two 30 bore pistols along with 6 rounds from their possession.

Cases had been registered against the arrested accused and further investigations were underway.