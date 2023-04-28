UrduPoint.com

Two Street Criminals Arrested By Rangers After Chase

Sumaira FH Published April 28, 2023 | 03:20 PM

Two street criminals arrested by Rangers after chase

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Apr, 2023 ) :Pakistan Rangers Sindh on Friday arrested two alleged street criminals from Sikandar Goth and recovered a pistol along with rounds, a motorcycle, mobile phones and cash from their possession.

According to a spokesman for Rangers, two street criminals identified as Sheharyar and Usman were committing robberies and when they noticed the Ranger's motorcycle squad approaching they attempted to escape.

After a chase by the Rangers motorcycle squad, the accused were arrested successfully.

The Rangers recovered a 30-bore pistol along with two rounds, a motorcycle, two mobile phones and cash from the possession of the arrested.

During initial interrogation, the arrested revealed committing more than 30 robberies in Safoora, Malir, Jauhar and adjacent areas.

Arrested both accused had been handed over to police for further legal proceedings.

