Two street criminals arrested; cash, mobile phones recovered

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Aug, 2022 ) :Police have arrested two street criminals and recovered Rs 35,000 cash, two mobile phones and other items from their possession.

According to a police spokesman, a team under the supervision of SHO Airport Police Station managed to net two accused namely Faizan and Imran, and recovered Rs 35,000 cash, two mobile phones and other items from their possession.

Police said they were allegedly involved in several cases registered in different police stations.

Superintendent of Police, Potohar appreciated police team and directed to net the accomplices of the street criminals as well.

He also directed the police officers to continue raids against lawbreakers and they should be sent behind the bars.