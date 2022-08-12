UrduPoint.com

Two Street Criminals Arrested; Cash, Mobile Phones Recovered

Umer Jamshaid Published August 12, 2022 | 07:04 PM

Two street criminals arrested; cash, mobile phones recovered

Police have arrested two street criminals and recovered Rs 35,000 cash, two mobile phones and other items from their possession

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Aug, 2022 ) :Police have arrested two street criminals and recovered Rs 35,000 cash, two mobile phones and other items from their possession.

According to a police spokesman, a team under the supervision of SHO Airport Police Station managed to net two accused namely Faizan and Imran, and recovered Rs 35,000 cash, two mobile phones and other items from their possession.

Police said they were allegedly involved in several cases registered in different police stations.

Superintendent of Police, Potohar appreciated police team and directed to net the accomplices of the street criminals as well.

He also directed the police officers to continue raids against lawbreakers and they should be sent behind the bars.

Related Topics

Police Police Station Mobile Criminals From Airport

Recent Stories

Punjab Arts Council organized the photo exhibition ..

Punjab Arts Council organized the photo exhibition "Umeed ka Safar"

1 minute ago
 MD OPF urges students not to be part of fifth-gene ..

MD OPF urges students not to be part of fifth-generation warfare

1 minute ago
 46 professional beggars netted during crackdown

46 professional beggars netted during crackdown

3 minutes ago
 I don't believe in generating controversy with any ..

I don't believe in generating controversy with any institution, says president

3 minutes ago
 Hania Aamir's latest picture storms into social me ..

Hania Aamir's latest picture storms into social media

15 minutes ago
 Sino-Pak cooperation in agriculture, food security ..

Sino-Pak cooperation in agriculture, food security highlighted

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.