Two street criminals arrested; four snatched mobile phones recovered

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Aug, 2022 ) :Police have arrested two members of a gang involved in street crime and recovered Rs 70,000, four snatched mobile phones and other items from their possession, the police spokesman said here on Wednesday.

He informed that Cantt Police conducted a raid and held Anar Gul and Gul Muhammad, two street criminals.

Superintendent of Police, Potohar appreciated the performance of Cantt police adding that whoever deprives citizens of their valuable assets cannot escape the grip of law.