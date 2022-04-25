UrduPoint.com

Two Street Criminals Arrested In Encounter

Sumaira FH Published April 25, 2022 | 06:40 PM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Apr, 2022 ) :Karachi Police on Monday arrested two street criminals after an encounter during which one was arrested in injured condition while another was arrested after chase.

According to SSP Central, Maroof Usman, arrested accused injured was identified as Majid while other was identified as Sikandar.

Police also recovered a snatched motorcycle, two pistols, two mobile phones and cash from the accused.

Earlier, the Azizabad (Area in Karachi) Police Station team during patrolling had signalled a motorcycle to stop, however, according to the police, the motorcyclists opened firing on police party. During an exchange of firing, one street criminal was arrested in injured condition while another was nabbed after chase. Injured accused was shifted to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital for medical treatment.

A case has been registered and further investigations are underway.

