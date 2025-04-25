Two Street Criminals Arrested In Surjani, Weapons And Stolen Items Recovered
Muhammad Irfan Published April 25, 2025 | 06:44 PM
Surjani Police Station of district West, arrested two suspects involved in street crimes during a patrol in Hassan Brohi Goth, according to SSP West Tariq Elahi Mastoi
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Apr, 2025) Surjani Police Station of district West, arrested two suspects involved in street crimes during a patrol in Hassan Brohi Goth, according to SSP West Tariq Elahi Mastoi.
The suspects were found in possession of illegal weapons, ammunition, mobile phones, and cash.
An unregistered motorcycle used by the accused was previously reported stolen at Firozabad Police Station.
Cases have been filed against both individuals, and further investigation is underway.
The arrested suspects have been identified as Fankar Ali, son of Nazar Hussain, and Faizan, son of Farman Ali. Faizan has prior criminal records and has previously been jailed in cases registered at Sukhan and Shah Latif police stations.
Recent Stories
Kite seller held in Sialkot
Rupee gains 09 paisas against US Dollar
Two street criminals arrested in Surjani, weapons and stolen items recovered
PSL X: Karachi Kings, Quetta Gladiators to lock horns today
SNGPL disconnects eight more meters
PSX turns around to bullish trend, gains 449 points
Commissioner suspends officials at Matric practical exams centres
AJK President stresses for transparent audit process to bolster public confidenc ..
PSL X: Shoaib Malik responds to critics over his participation in mega tournamen ..
India to be given befitting response to any misadventure; youth urged to registe ..
PPRA, World Bank to develop competency framework for procurement professionals
Sargodha University, SCCI join hands for digital media training
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Kite seller held in Sialkot2 minutes ago
-
Two street criminals arrested in Surjani, weapons and stolen items recovered2 minutes ago
-
SNGPL disconnects eight more meters7 minutes ago
-
India to be given befitting response to any misadventure; youth urged to register for PM laptop sche ..7 minutes ago
-
PPRA, World Bank to develop competency framework for procurement professionals20 minutes ago
-
Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif expresses satisfaction over reduction in annual SPI rate7 minutes ago
-
Labourer falls into kiln, critically injured7 minutes ago
-
Sialkot University hosts session on PM Youth Programme7 minutes ago
-
Man gets five-year jail in drug-trafficking case7 minutes ago
-
DEO, Imran Idrees Hospital ink MoU for community safety20 minutes ago
-
Five illegal arm holders apprehended7 minutes ago
-
Health CEO visits THQ Hospital Sarai Alamgir7 minutes ago