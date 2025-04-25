Open Menu

Two Street Criminals Arrested In Surjani, Weapons And Stolen Items Recovered

Muhammad Irfan Published April 25, 2025 | 06:44 PM

Two street criminals arrested in Surjani, weapons and stolen items recovered

Surjani Police Station of district West, arrested two suspects involved in street crimes during a patrol in Hassan Brohi Goth, according to SSP West Tariq Elahi Mastoi

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Apr, 2025) Surjani Police Station of district West, arrested two suspects involved in street crimes during a patrol in Hassan Brohi Goth, according to SSP West Tariq Elahi Mastoi.

The suspects were found in possession of illegal weapons, ammunition, mobile phones, and cash.

An unregistered motorcycle used by the accused was previously reported stolen at Firozabad Police Station.

Cases have been filed against both individuals, and further investigation is underway.

The arrested suspects have been identified as Fankar Ali, son of Nazar Hussain, and Faizan, son of Farman Ali. Faizan has prior criminal records and has previously been jailed in cases registered at Sukhan and Shah Latif police stations.

Recent Stories

Kite seller held in Sialkot

Kite seller held in Sialkot

2 minutes ago
 Rupee gains 09 paisas against US Dollar

Rupee gains 09 paisas against US Dollar

57 seconds ago
 Two street criminals arrested in Surjani, weapons ..

Two street criminals arrested in Surjani, weapons and stolen items recovered

2 minutes ago
 PSL X: Karachi Kings, Quetta Gladiators to lock ho ..

PSL X: Karachi Kings, Quetta Gladiators to lock horns today

14 minutes ago
 SNGPL disconnects eight more meters

SNGPL disconnects eight more meters

7 minutes ago
 PSX turns around to bullish trend, gains 449 point ..

PSX turns around to bullish trend, gains 449 points

7 minutes ago
Commissioner suspends officials at Matric practica ..

Commissioner suspends officials at Matric practical exams centres

7 minutes ago
 AJK President stresses for transparent audit proce ..

AJK President stresses for transparent audit process to bolster public confidenc ..

7 minutes ago
 PSL X: Shoaib Malik responds to critics over his p ..

PSL X: Shoaib Malik responds to critics over his participation in mega tournamen ..

22 minutes ago
 India to be given befitting response to any misadv ..

India to be given befitting response to any misadventure; youth urged to registe ..

7 minutes ago
 PPRA, World Bank to develop competency framework f ..

PPRA, World Bank to develop competency framework for procurement professionals

20 minutes ago
 Sargodha University, SCCI join hands for digital m ..

Sargodha University, SCCI join hands for digital media training

7 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan