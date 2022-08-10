Two street criminals arrested in targeted operation

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Aug, 2022 ) :The South zone police in a targeted operation arrested two most wanted street criminals involved in about 15 street crimes.

Arrested persons identified as Ahmed and Hasnain, had recently robbed a citizen near Teen Talwar and video of the incident had also made rounds over social media, according to an official on Wednesday.

The accused were arrested with the help of CCTV footage. Police recovered four mobile phones, two pistols and a motorcycle from their possession.

Criminal record of both accused was being checked and further investigations were underway.