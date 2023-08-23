Two street criminals arrested; Rs 110,000, two motorcycles recovered

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Aug, 2023 ) :In an operation against criminal elements, Rawalpindi Police here on Wednesday arrested two street criminals and bike lifters and recovered Rs 110,000, two motorcycles, six mobile phones and other items from their possession.

According to a police spokesman, Airport police arrested two members of a gang including Hamza, ringleader and Danish, wanted in various cases.

Police recovered Rs 110,000, two motorcycles, six mobile phones and other items from their possession.

Superintendent of Police, Potohar, Muhammad Waqas Khan appreciated police team and directed to accelerate operations against street criminals and other lawbreakers.