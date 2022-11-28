Two street criminals arrested; Rs 25,000, two snatched mobiles recovered

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Nov, 2022 ) :In an operation against anti-social elements, Rawalpindi Police on Monday arrested two street criminals and recovered Rs 25,000 cash, two snatched mobile phones, a motorcycle, weapons and other items from their possession.

According to a police spokesman, Waris Khan police arrested two members of a street criminal gang namely Kazam Ali and Rashid, wanted in various cases.

He said that the police team constituted under the supervision of SHO Waris Khan Police Station on the directives of the Superintendent of Police conducted a raid and managed to net the accused and recovered Rs 25,000 cash, two snatched mobile phones, a motorcycle, weapons and other items from their possession.

As per the preliminary police record, the criminals were also involved in other crimes, he added.